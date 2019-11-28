VDOT tweets catchy pop culture jokes to remind travelers to be safe

Well folks, the Virginia Department of Transportation is back at the jokes as many take to the roads this holiday weekend.

VDOT is reminding drivers to stay safe by using humor from our favorite shows and based on our favorite celebrities.

First, on Wednesday they tweeted “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to slow down in the tunnels. Keep it moving at the speed limit so we can all get to #Thanksgiving dinner.” A popular GIF of Meryl Streep was included.

Next, Lizzo’s Red Carpet tiny purse was the center of a tweet. VDOT said, “What’s in Lizzo’s tiny purse? All the effort it takes to be a courteous driver this #Thanksgiving.”

Finally, a classic scene from ‘Friends’ appeared in a GIF accompanying “Don’t be a tailgating #turkey — keep a safe distance from the car in front of you this holiday season.”

All jokes aside, VDOT is using the platform to post tips to keep all drivers safe during this busy weekend.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to slow down in the tunnels. Keep it moving at the speed limit so we can all get to #Thanksgiving dinner. pic.twitter.com/ZU7vdewxLu — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) November 27, 2019

What’s in Lizzo’s tiny purse? All the effort it takes to be a courteous driver this #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/cE4TVAfAxr — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) November 28, 2019