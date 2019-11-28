× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, tracking rain this weekend… We will see mostly sunny skies today with just a few clouds. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop to the low 40s and upper 30s overnight to Friday morning. It will still be windy, so will feel more like the low to mid 30s.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will still see sunshine again Friday, but it will still be breezy, north at 10 to 15 mph.

Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry but Sunday will be soggy. Highs will warm from the upper 40s on Saturday to near 60 on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 28th

1988 F4, F2 Tornadoes: Northampton Co, NC

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.