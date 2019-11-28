Runners race to help local students at the 42nd Annual Tidewater Striders Turkey Trot

Posted 10:19 am, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 28, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 42 Annual Tidewater Striders Turkey Trot helped raise money for the Tidewater Striders Scholarship Fund this Thanksgiving in Virginia Beach.

Between the 10K Run and 1 Mile Run, those who attended the Thanksgiving morning holiday tradition help to provide college-bound students with opportunities they otherwise would not have.

The course that runs through the Mt. Trashmore area of Virginia Beach lead runner to a post-race party at the Mt. Trashmore YMCA.

The Turkey Trot is put on by the Tidewater Striders Club. So far, the club has provided over $30,000 to local colleges and college students.

To donate money to the Tidewater Striders Scholarship Fund, click here.

