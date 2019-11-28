Operation: Feed the City provides hot Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Operation: Feed the City has been helping feed people in need on Thanksgiving for almost 30 years and this one was another huge success!

Calvary Revival Church, known as CRC Norfolk served hundreds of people a hot and hearty meal and this year the ministry expanded its reach beyond the church’s four walls. They went into the city to distribute meals to anyone in need on Thursday.

“Our goal this year is to feed everyone in City of Norfolk in need of a meal on Thanksgiving. We got a buffet of options from sweet potato pie to honey smoked ham,” said Alexander McBath, CRC’s Director of Operations.

