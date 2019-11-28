Newport News Police respond to tactical situation after man barricades himself in building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News were engaged in a tactical situation near the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard after a man barricaded himself in a building.

Traffic is being in both directions on Warwick Boulevard between Turlington Road and City Center Boulevard were impacted, but traffic is flowing as of 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Newport News police are on scene of a tactical situation in the 12000 block of Warwick Blvd. A subject is barricaded inside a warehouse. Media staging at First Baptist Church, front parking lot. pic.twitter.com/qTYDMJK4PC — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) November 28, 2019

The staging area for the tactical situation was at First Baptist Church in Warwick Boulevard.

The reason for the man barricading himself is not known yet.

