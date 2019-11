VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has life threatening injuries following an ATV crash in Virginia Beach on Thanksgiving day.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the ATV crash happened in the 900 block of Old Cutler Road.

The man has been taken to a hospital in the area by Emergency Medical Services.

Police have confirmed that the ATV is the only vehicle that was involved in the crash. It is not known what led to the crash.

