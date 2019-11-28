× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Freezing wind chills tonight, chilly Friday ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a chilly night with clear skies and strong winds out of the NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Lows will plummet to the upper 30s but the wind will make it feel even colder and more like the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will still see sunshine again Friday, but it will still be breezy, north at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills during the afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will start off dry with increasing clouds. Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday. Sunday will be soggy. Highs will warm from the upper 40s on Saturday to near 60 on Sunday.

Showers will linger into the early morning hours Monday before moving out by mid-morning. We’ll have more clouds than sun Monday with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Friday: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Friday Night: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 28th

1988 F4, F2 Tornadoes: Northampton Co, NC

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.