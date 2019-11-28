Higher cases of cooking and sports injuries on Thanksgiving, local doctor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- As people visited their families and loved ones for Thanksgiving, some had to visit the doctors office.

Medical centers like Patient First in the Denbigh section of Newport News said they see an increase of injuries on thanksgiving. Most of those injuries involved cuts and burns from cooking.

The location's medical director, Dr. Phi Lam, said those injuries can be a result from all of that Thanksgiving preparation.

“It might be just a the volume amount of cooking for people you’re cooking for, maybe families getting together, might be the consistence of crowded kitchens could be playing a role," Lam said. "Obviously different types of cooking with people frying turkeys and doing other experimental cooking they may never have done before."

Lam said sports injuries also happen on Thanksgiving when relatives go outdoors to play sports.

He also advised to not put ice on burns and instead use cool water.