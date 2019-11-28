Eat like an astronaut with this space cornbread recipe

Would you like to eat like an astronaut? NASA released a recipe for Thanksgiving so people can try out feasting like astronauts do in space.
The recipe is a “cornbread dressing” dish and NASA said it’s straight out of their Space Food Systems Lab.
Here it is:
Ingredients
- 12 cups crumbled cornbread
- 3 3/4 cups chicken broth
- 2 1/2 cups chopped onions
- 1 1/2 cups chopped celery
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 tsp. dried parsley flakes
- 1 tsp. rubbed sage
Directions
- Preheat convection oven to 325° F. Conventional oven should be heated to 350° F.
- Grease 9 x 13-inch baking pan.
- Peel onions and puree in food processor. Place in bowl. Set aside.
- Finely chop celery in food processor. Add to onion puree. Set aside.
- Heat sauté pan over medium heat. Melt butter and sauté onion and celery mixture until soft (about 5 minutes).
- Add to crumbled, prepared cornbread. Mix well. In a separate bowl, combine salt, poultry seasoning, black pepper, parsley, and sage.
- Add to cornbread-sautéed vegetables mixture.
- Add chicken broth. Mix well. Spoon dressing into prepared baking pan.
- Bake for approximately 35 minutes at 325° F or 350° F, depending on oven.
NASA said for spaceflight preparation the dressing is baked then transferred and freeze-dried accordingly. One serving of cornbread dressing should weigh approximately 145 g prior to freeze-drying and 50 g after freeze-drying, they added.