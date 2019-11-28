Eat like an astronaut with this space cornbread recipe

Would you like to eat like an astronaut? NASA released a recipe for Thanksgiving so people can try out feasting like astronauts do in space.

The recipe is a “cornbread dressing” dish and NASA said it’s straight out of their Space Food Systems Lab.

Here it is:

Ingredients

12 cups crumbled cornbread

3 3/4 cups chicken broth

2 1/2 cups chopped onions

1 1/2 cups chopped celery

1/4 cup unsalted butter

3/4 tsp. salt

1 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. dried parsley flakes

1 tsp. rubbed sage

Directions

Preheat convection oven to 325° F. Conventional oven should be heated to 350° F.

Grease 9 x 13-inch baking pan.

Peel onions and puree in food processor. Place in bowl. Set aside.

Finely chop celery in food processor. Add to onion puree. Set aside.

Heat sauté pan over medium heat. Melt butter and sauté onion and celery mixture until soft (about 5 minutes).

Add to crumbled, prepared cornbread. Mix well. In a separate bowl, combine salt, poultry seasoning, black pepper, parsley, and sage.

Add to cornbread-sautéed vegetables mixture.

Add chicken broth. Mix well. Spoon dressing into prepared baking pan.

Bake for approximately 35 minutes at 325° F or 350° F, depending on oven.

NASA said for spaceflight preparation the dressing is baked then transferred and freeze-dried accordingly. One serving of cornbread dressing should weigh approximately 145 g prior to freeze-drying and 50 g after freeze-drying, they added.