CNU “Marching Captains” one of over 1,000 bands to participate in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

CHICAGO, Ill. – The “Marching Captains” of Christopher Newport University were a part of over 1,000 high school and college bands to participate in the 86th Annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The Marching Captains were part of a variety of performances to grace the streets of Chicago.

The band even got to perform for other bands in the parade beforehand, which was captured in a tweet by Erin Hand.

Group check-ins for 1000+ high school and college marching band kiddos, directors, staffs, and chaperones complete! Banquet for said travelers finished! And all before 10! BIG shout out to the Christopher Newport University Marchng Captains who kicked off our banquet just right! pic.twitter.com/nQEW5nlFhX — Erin🎶 (@Erin_Hand_6_11) November 28, 2019

With over 200 members, the Marching Captains are one of the largest NCAA Division III bands, according to the university’s website.

This isn’t the first time CNU has been represented by the Marching Captains on a national or international stage. The group has performed in the past at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the New Years Day Parade in London, a performance of the national anthem at a Washington Nationals baseball game and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

