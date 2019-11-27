Williamsburg Police seeking public’s help in locating suspect wanted for rape

Posted 10:36 am, November 27, 2019, by

Melvin Alonso Sandoval-Martinez

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Melvin Alonso Sandoval-Martinez, who’s wanted in connection with a reported rape.

According to police, the incident occurred November 12 in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail. Sandoval-Martinez has warrants on file for rape and object sexual penetration of an adult female victim.

Sandoval-Martinez is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 174 pounds. He has various tattoos, including the Cancer zodiac sign tattooed on the back of his neck.

He was last seen November 15 in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you or someone you know has information on Sandoval-Martinez’s whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

