What restaurants are open this Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition.

Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will offer a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those just not wanting to cook.

Here is a list of major chain restaurants opting to open for Thanksgiving (hours and participation varies):

Boston Market: Boston Market fans have two options for Thanksgiving: Participate at the restaurant’s Thanksgiving Day buffet, or have the restaurant cater a meal at home. To see the full Thanksgiving menu, click here .

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel calls Thanksgiving its “busiest day of the year.” For $124.99, Cracker Barrel is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for 10, including turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three sides, rolls and two pies.

Denny’s: Most of its locations will have its standard menu available. Among the menu items Denny’s offers is a turkey and stuffing meal.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: For $45, guests can enjoy a three-course turkey dinner that includes all the traditional fixings. If you prefer steak, customers can order a filet mignon for an extra $15. To RSVP, click here .

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The steak house will have a special 3-course dinner for $41.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids with all your holiday favorites including: Oven-roasted turkey breast; sausage and herb stuffing; sweet potato casserole; and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations are available by clicking here .

Waffle House: Almost every Waffle House locations offers hash browns and other classic items 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.