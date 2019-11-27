× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain showers and winds ramping up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson's First Warning Forecast

Travel day showers and a big cool down ahead… A cold front is moving east and will bring rain to much of the East Coast today. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers, mainly this morning to early afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up through the day, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. We will still see sunshine Friday and winds will gradually relax. Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry but Sunday will be soggy. Highs will warm from the upper 40s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

