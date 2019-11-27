USS Dwight D. Eisenhower prepares Thanksgiving feast to feed 500

NORFOLK, Va. – If you think you have a lot of guests coming to Thanksgiving dinner this year, try being an aircraft carrier docked at Naval Station Norfolk.

Culinary specialists onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower have been hard at work for a week now preparing a Thanksgiving feast for 500 people tomorrow.

The crew describes it as “controlled chaos,” making sure everything gets ready in time.

They’ll be making hundreds of pounds of roast beef, potatoes and macaroni and cheese, as well as 30 turkeys. There’s also a lot of desserts being prepared in the bake shop.

The meal is an important one for Sailors who are not able to make it home to their loved homes to feel a sense of community.

News 3 anchor Todd Corillo was aboard the Eisenhower to see preparations firsthand.