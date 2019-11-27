These stores say they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving 2019

Over the past several years, major retailers have expanded their Black Friday shopping hours and some are even open on Thanksgiving Day.

However, some don’t think stores should be open on the national holiday, so workers can spend time with their families. In fact, a survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com found 72% of consumers polled believe businesses should be closed on Thanksgiving.

It seems some companies agree. Several retailers have already confirmed to BestBlackFriday.com that they’ll be closed on turkey day this year. As of Oct. 10, 2019, those retailers include:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

At Home (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes and Noble – (hours vary per store with some locations open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

Based on previous years, predicts these stores will also be closed, but the website is awaiting confirmation: