Portsmouth organization prepares to feed 400 people in need for Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va – A Portsmouth organization is preparing to give away 400 meals this Thanksgiving.

From noon until 2 p.m., anyone in need of a hot meal is invited to go to the parking lot of 309 County Street. There, people will be able to take a meal home, or eat one right there.

The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department has donated tents, tables and chairs. There will also be music, raffles, games and giveaways.

The meals are made possible by the Portsmouth-based group Connecting Communities. For years, the organization has partnered with community volunteers to help those in need. Community leaders and partners have donated the food that will be served.

Any leftover food will be delivered to others in need. Organizers will be collecting addresses throughout the day and will drop off food while supplies last.