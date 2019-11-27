Portsmouth organization prepares to feed 400 people in need for Thanksgiving

Posted 4:42 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, November 27, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va – A Portsmouth organization is preparing to give away 400 meals this Thanksgiving.

From noon until 2 p.m., anyone in need of a hot meal is invited to go to the parking lot of 309 County Street. There, people will be able to take a meal home, or eat one right there.

The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department has donated tents, tables and chairs. There will also be music, raffles, games and giveaways.

The meals are made possible by the Portsmouth-based group Connecting Communities.  For years, the organization has partnered with community volunteers to help those in need. Community leaders and partners have donated the food that will be served.

Any leftover food will be delivered to others in need. Organizers will be collecting addresses throughout the day and will drop off food while supplies last.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.