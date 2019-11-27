Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Newport News convenience store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place in the city on November 19.

Around 6:19 p.m., Newport News police responded to the 7-Eleven, at 13400 Jefferson Ave., in reference to a robbery from the business.

The investigation revealed the suspect walked into the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded the clerks put money into a bag. The clerks complied, and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen running toward an apartment north of the business, police say. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 foot tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and had what appeared to be a red t-shirt covering his entire face, with only his eyes exposed.

Multiple individuals were inside the business when the robbery occurred. Not everyone stayed to speak with police.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed this robbery. Witnesses are asked to call Detective Parker at (757)-369-3124. Anyone else with information about the incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line.