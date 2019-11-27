NorVa to run Cyber Monday 2 for 1 ticket promotion

NORFOLK, Va. – The NorVa will run a 2-for-1 ticket promotion on Cyber Monday from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
According to a release by the NorVa, every concert currently on sale at the venue will participate in the promotion. Tickets will be two for the price of one while supplies last.
The offer is available online only, at the NorVa’s website and at AXS. A release by the NorVa said that the deal only applies to shows listed that are on sale to the public as of Cyber Monday, December 2, and not yet sold out.
The offer is not valid on VIP tickets, 2-day passes, AXS Premium, AXS Official Re-sale or third-party promoted events.
The concerts included in the offer are as follows:
- Of Monsters & Men
- Collie Buddz
- Here Come the Mummies
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Silversun Pickups
- A$AP Ferg
- Riley Green
- Snails
- TURNOVER
- 1964… The Tribute (to The Beatles)
- Saved By the 90s Throwback NYE
- ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute)
- Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
- Angels & Airwaves
- Beartooth + Motionless in White
- NGHTMRE
- Raphael Saadiq
- Thrice
- Allman Betts Band
- Subtronics
- The Legwarmers
- Koe Wetzel
- The Revivalists
- Dance Gavis Dance
- The Driver Era
- Brent Faiyaz
- Highly Suspect