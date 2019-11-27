No. 7 UVA men’s hoops starts 7-0 for the fourth straight season, beats Maine 46-26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com)– No. 7 Virginia (7-0) took a 46-26 victory over Maine (2-4) on Wednesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) had a team-high 15 points and Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) added 13 points. Diakite also led the Cavaliers on the board with seven rebounds. Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) added nine points and five assists. Vilgot Larsson led Maine with nine points.

The 26 points for Maine tied the fewest allowed by UVA in the shot clock era (since 1986).

The Cavaliers shot 38.6 percent from the field, while holding the Maine to an 18.6 shooting percentage. UVA led in points in the paint (20-6) and forced 21 turnovers by Maine. The Black Bears had the edge in rebounds (32-27).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Huff scored the first seven points of the game for the Cavaliers. UVA opened the game on an 11-3 run. Virginia extended its lead with a 9-0 run to go ahead 24-10 with 3:01 remaining in the first half. Maine had a four-point play at the end of the half as UVA led 24-14 at the break.

Clark hit a three top begin the second half. Maine cut the lead to 27-19, but Diakite had a 3-pointer and a dunk then Clark hit another three to put Virginia ahead 35-19. UVA closed the game on an 11-3 run. The Cavaliers held the Black Bears without a basket for the final 8:41 of the game.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Clark matched a career-high with three three-pointers and had five assists.

NOTES

• UVA has started 7-0 for the fourth straight season

• UVA held its third opponent to fewer than 40 points (26-0 all-time under Bennett)

• UVA forced three shot clock violations (9 on the season)

•Clark matched a career high with three 3-pointers

•Chase Coleman played a career-high 11 minutes

• Jayden Nixon played a career-high 10 minutes

UP NEXT

Virginia will travel to Purdue for the Big 10/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 4.