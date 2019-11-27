× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy Thanksgiving, another round of rain this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Skies will gradually clear overnight as winds reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. We will still see sunshine Friday and winds will gradually relax. Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry but Sunday will be soggy. Highs will warm from the upper 40s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 27th

1938 Winter Weather: 3.0″ snow Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

