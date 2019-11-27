How people on Facebook can get involved in Giving Tuesday 2019 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - This Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, Facebook will match up to $7 million in donations made on donate buttons and fundraisers on Facebook for US nonprofits. Roya Winner, Communications Manager for Social Impact at Facebook, give us all the details. To learn more visit facebook.com/fundraisers.
