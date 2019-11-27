Hayes woman arrested in connection with human trafficking, child pornography investigation

Posted 9:12 pm, November 27, 2019, by

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation involving human trafficking and child pornography.

Jennifer Mae Hutchens

52-year-old Jennifer Mae Hutchens of Hayes has been charged with Human Trafficking and Production of Child Pornography.

She is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

Related: Local yacht owner accused of asking juvenile to take inappropriate pictures arrested in Maryland 

Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 693-3890.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.