Hayes woman arrested in connection with human trafficking, child pornography investigation

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation involving human trafficking and child pornography.

52-year-old Jennifer Mae Hutchens of Hayes has been charged with Human Trafficking and Production of Child Pornography.

She is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 693-3890.

