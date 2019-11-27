× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry, sunny and breezy Thanksgiving

Once the cold front crosses, skies will clear out and the wind will pick up. Temperatures will cool into the low and mid 40s.

Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be below normal topping out in the low and mid 50s. It will feel colder though due to gusty wind out of the northwest. Winds gusts 25-30 mph possible. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, so if you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, you’re going to want to bundle up! Overall, Friday will be a chilly one with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. It will be the pick of the weekend though with only a 30 percent chance for showers. A warm from will life over the area on Sunday, which will bring in some milder air. Expect highs in the low 60s. It will be wet though with an 80 percent chance of rain.

The chilly weather will return on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

