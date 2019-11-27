Elizabeth City Police searching for missing woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on Tuesday, November 26.

According to the department, Talia Saunders was last seen in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road in Elizabeth City.

Saunders is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with pink writing, black pants and gray shoes.

If you or someone you know has information on Saunders’ whereabouts, take action and call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.