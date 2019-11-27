Duke basketball’s 150-game non-conference home win streak ends on overtime buzzer beater

DURHAM, NC – Think top-ranked Duke was in-store for an easy win? You don’t know lumberjack.

For the first time since January 5, 1983, Duke’s basketball team lost a home game to an unranked non-Power Conference foe. Stephen F. Austin’s Nathan Bain converted a layup at the overtime buzzer to stun No. 1 Duke 85-83 Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It snaps the Blue Devils’ 150-game non-conference home win streak.

This was the first ever meeting between Duke and Stephen F. Austin in men’s basketball. The Lumberjacks improve to 5-and-1 on the season, while Duke drops to 6-and-1.

MAYHEM 😱@SFA_MBB TAKES DOWN NO. 1 DUKE ON A LAST-SECOND LAYUP

This angle sustains my soul pic.twitter.com/ZEHgfAVQUB — Interim Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 27, 2019

Nathan Bain on the last play: pic.twitter.com/FVZuO62yR8 — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 27, 2019

Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 😱 Last time Duke lost at home to an unranked non-Power Conference team was Jan. 5, 1983 vs Wagner

Coach K: "They played harder than we did and were tougher. They had 64 points in the paint and forced 22 TO. They just played a lot tougher and better and deserved to win." — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 27, 2019