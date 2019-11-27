Duke basketball’s 150-game non-conference home win streak ends on overtime buzzer beater

Posted 12:21 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24AM, November 27, 2019

DURHAM, NC – Think top-ranked Duke was in-store for an easy win? You don’t know lumberjack.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

For the first time since January 5, 1983, Duke’s basketball team lost a home game to an unranked non-Power Conference foe. Stephen F. Austin’s Nathan Bain converted a layup at the overtime buzzer to stun No. 1 Duke 85-83 Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It snaps the Blue Devils’ 150-game non-conference home win streak.

This was the first ever meeting between Duke and Stephen F. Austin in men’s basketball. The Lumberjacks improve to 5-and-1 on the season, while Duke drops to 6-and-1.

