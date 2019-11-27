Best Buy’s 2019 Black Friday ad is out

Best Buy, one of the top destinations for Black Friday electronics seekers, is now out with its 2019 Black Friday ad.
Once again, doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The hottest 4KTV doorbuster deals will require customers to line up early and probably miss Thanksgiving dinner — or force them to eat turkey very early.
While prices may not be as low on the biggest TVs at Walmart or Target, there’s a reason: Best Buy specializes in top tier name-brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and Sony.
Best Buy is offering a 70 -inch Samsung 4KTV for $549 , a great price on a top-rated Samsung.
Best Buy Black Friday 2019
However, realize that these may be stripped-down Black Friday models, with some bells and whistles missing, and fewer HDMI ports than a Samsung normally costing $1,500. Often these TVs are not sold at other times during rest of the year.
In addition, Best Buy, for the first time in 2019, has a 75 inch 4KTV as a doorbuster deal — just make sure your car or SUV is big enough to carry the box.
The top deals at Best Buy
Among the highlights, according to BFAds.net:
- Samsung 70 inch 4KTV – $549 (Save $350)
- Samsung 75 inch 4KTV – $749 (Save $350)
- Insignia 58-inch LED 2160p Smart 4KTV + Echo Dot – $199.99
- Select 4K Movies – $12.99
- iPhone 11 – Up to $500 Off
- Apple HomePod – $199.99
- Apple Watch Series 4 – From $299.00
- Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds – $109.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $199.99
- Insignia pressure cooker (similar to Instant Pot) – $29
- Amazon Echo Dot – $22
See the full Best Buy ad here, courtesy BFAds.net.
As always, don’t waste your money.