48-year-old man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that took a 48-year-old man’s life.

According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of 24th Street.

Officers were reportedly already en route to where the shooting took place because of a report of vehicle tampering. This is when responding officers were told of gunshots fired near that location, police said.

No further details have been provided by Newport News Police due to this still being a very active investigation.

