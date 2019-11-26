× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today, a few showers tomorrow… Another chilly morning with temperatures ranging from the low 40s near the coast to the low 30s inland. We will see sunshine again today with a few clouds in the mix. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today, 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We are tracking a cold front that could bring us rain for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few isolated showers. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Wednesday and winds will pick up through the day.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. We will still see sunshine Friday and winds will gradually relax. Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 26th

1926 Waterspout came ashore on Elizabeth River

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

