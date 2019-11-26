Toasting Tuesday with Casteggio Sangue Di Guida on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This week we raise a glass of Casteggio Sangue Di Giuda, an Italian red wine whose name translates to "Blood of Judas". It is sweet and slightly effervescent with a deep ruby-purple hue. You can find this wine for about $15 at Tinto's Wine and Cheese Inc. inside Dominion Tower in Norfolk.
