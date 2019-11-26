Thanskgiving cocktails to get us in the holiday spirit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jordan Bertram from Terrapin in Virginia Beach and Ace Chapman from KO Distilling in Manassas show us how to make a Holiday Old Fashioned and a Fall Old Fashioned using locally-made whiskey. We learn more about the high quality ingredients and the state-of-the-art production methods that go into making a wide array of craft spirits at KO Distilling.
Holiday Old Fashioned:
2oz Bare Knuckle Wheat
.25oz cranberry simple syrup
1 dash cinnamon tincture
Garnish Orange peel and Cherry
Fall Old Fashioned:
2oz Bare Knuckle Rye
.25 Pecan simple syrup
2 dash ginger bitters
Garnish Orange peel and cherry
