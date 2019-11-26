Suffolk teacher injured after magnesium ignites during outdoor science experiment

SUFFOLK, Va. – A teacher at Col. Fred Cherry Middle School was injured during an outdoor science experiment Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

A school resource officer called dispatch around 12:11 p.m. to notify authorities of the incident, which happened on the blacktop behind the school. The school is located in the 7400 block of Burbage Drive.

The teacher was hurt after a chemical reaction when magnesium unexpectedly ignited. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave him emergency medical assessment, and he was ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No students were in the immediate proximity of the incident, and there was no danger to the school or to school property, officials say.

The science experiment was preapproved, and no hazardous materials were used.

