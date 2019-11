NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A staff member that Newport News Schools is calling a bus assistant, received minor injuries during a crash involving the bus they were on.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. and was at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Avenue.

According to Newport News Schools, the bus was completing a route for a special needs school in Yorktown when a car reportedly hit the back of the bus.

No students were injured in the crash.

