Police searching for two men in connection with Hampton convenience store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police say two people robbed a Hampton convenience store early Tuesday morning, and they need your help to find them.

Around 6:15 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a business robbery that happened at the Come & Go convenience store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects entered the store with guns and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, they fled the store on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black man who is between 18-25 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black man who is also between 18-25 years old and was last seen wearing a red, white and black jacket; blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have information that will help police, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

