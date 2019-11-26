Man seriously injured after being hit by truck in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 69-year-old Portsmouth man was seriously injured when a 2008 Ford F-150 truck struck him around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on St. Paul’s Boulevard at the intersection of East Brambleton Boulevard.

Police have said the man was not walking in the crosswalk area when he tried crossing in front of the truck that had a green light, and the right-of-way.

The man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

Traffic was impacted on St. Paul’s Boulevard for multiple hours due to the crash.

While alcohol and speed were not contributing factors in the crash, police are still investigating what happened.

As police continue to investigate this crash, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

