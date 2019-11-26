× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Near 70 Wednesday, slight chance of rain

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a warm and sunny November day, clouds will build in overnight keeping temperatures milder and in the mid 40s. Patchy fog could develop as well.

We are tracking a cold front that could bring us a chance of rain for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a few isolated showers. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Wednesday and winds will pick up through the day.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. We will still see sunshine Friday and winds will gradually relax. Our next round of rain is set to move in Saturday night to Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Wednesday Night: Mostly Clear, Windy: Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 26th

1926 Waterspout came ashore on Elizabeth River

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

