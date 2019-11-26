× First Warning Forecast: A few spotty showers, mild with highs in the 60s

Fairly mild overnight with lows in the mid 40s. A little patchy fog is possible.

Wednesday will feature more clouds and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through. Right now, keeping rain chances around 25 percent because it looks like a lot of the moisture will be lost over the mountains or stay north of us. It will warm up into the mid and upper 60s before the front. Once the cold front crosses, skies will clear out and the wind will pick up.

Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be below normal topping out in the low and mid 50s. It will feel colder though due to gusty wind out of the northwest. Winds gusts 25-30 mph possible. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, so if you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, you’re going to want to bundle up! Overall, Friday will be a chilly one with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Milder on Sunday with highs near 60, but we have a better chance to see some wet weather.

The chilly weather will return on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

