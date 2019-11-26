Norfolk family desperate to find their missing dog ‘Turkey’ before Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. – A year ago, Jennifer Johnson and her three children decided they may be interested in fostering a dog.

“We went to the Norfolk SPCA, and they said they had the perfect dog for us, perfect with children,” said Johnson.

They dog happened to be brought into the shelter on Thanksgiving Day 2018, with a broken leg, so they decided they’d name the blue nosed pitbull, ‘Turkey.’

“It was love at first sight, she loved everyone and everything,” explained Johnson.

For a year Turkey would go on trips, enjoy long walks, and capture the hearts of the family and their children.

“We are not going to be whole until he is here we opened our hearts to him he opened our hearts to us,” said Johnson.

On Sunday November 17th, Turkey disappeared. Johnson said she was working when she went to check Turkey at their home near Ballentine and Tait Terrace in Norfolk.

“It was really windy that day, I came in and the back door had blown up, I looked around he wasn’t there but figured he would be in the fenced in backyard,” said Johnson.

But he wasn’t, which was strange as the gate has a slid bolt lock.

“We searched for hours, now I think that someone found themselves a wonderful dog and they are holding on to him,” said Johnson.

Now the family is desperate to find him before the holiday.

“Our hearts are broken, my children ask about him everyday,” said Johnson.

Her family is now offering a $1,000 reward for Turkey no questions asked. The Norfolk SPCA is also offering an undisclosed amount. If you have seen Turkey or have information about him, you are urged to call the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319