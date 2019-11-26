A solution for foot and back pain on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's that time of the year where your shopping lists can be as long as the lines. If you suffer from foot pain, shopping and standing can become excruciating. Arch support specialist DeShona Adams and Good Feet customer Donna Hedgepath share a solution for foot pain so that you can enjoy your holiday shopping and other festive activities this year.

