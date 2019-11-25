VHSL football third round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week with regional final action. Seven schools from our viewing area are still alive in the postseason after two rounds. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(3) Thomas Dale (9-3) vs. (1) Oscar Smith (11-1), Friday 7 p.m. at Oscar Smith High School

Class 5 – Region A

(2) Maury (12-0) vs. (1) Salem (12-0), Friday 7 p.m. at Virginia Beach Sportsplex

Class 4 – Region A

(2) Churchland (10-2) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (10-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School

Class 3 – Region A

(3) Phoebus (11-1) vs. (1) Hopewell (12-0), Saturday 2 p.m. at Merner Field

Class 1 – Region B

(2) Sussex Central (10-2) vs. (1) Riverheads (12-0), Friday 7 p.m. at Riverheads High School