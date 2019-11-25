Two arrested in connection with armed robbery at Norfolk convenience store

Posted 9:21 pm, November 25, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department announced it has arrested two people in connection with Saturday’s armed robbery at the Shop N Go on Church Street.

Tirone L. Lunkins

Around 3:15 p.m. on November 23, dispatchers received a call from the store located at 1722 Church Street.

When police arrived on scene, the store clerk told officers that the suspect entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left in a vehicle that was waiting outside.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives charged 29-year-old Tirone L. Lunkins of Hampton with robbery, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and eluding. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

As detectives continue to investigate this robbery, they are asking anyone who has information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.864740 by -76.278550.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.