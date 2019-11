Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It is estimated that over 46 million turkeys will be cooked this Thanksgiving, spending hours in ovens across the country, but did you know it's possible to create a holiday feast using a grill? Chef Jason K. Morse shares some great tips for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey that can save you time and increase the flavor of every dish you want to serve.

For more information visit acehardware.com/thanksgrilling.