State lawmakers to release findings on how gambling, casino gaming could impact Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – State lawmakers are figuring out the future of gambling in the Commonwealth, which includes a study showing how gambling could impact Virginia.

A state committee on Monday in Richmond will announce the results of a study that was commissioned earlier this year.

There remain several hurdles before casinos can be built, which is something both Norfolk and Portsmouth are highly interested in. Portsmouth wants to build a gaming and entertainment district at the Victory Village site near Victory Boulevard, while Norfolk wants to build its own casino near Harbor Park once approved.

After the results of this study, legislation legalizing gambling will have to pass in the General Assembly. After that, people in Portsmouth and Norfolk will vote on whether they support a casino.

A bill pre-filed by Republican Delegate Barry D. Knight looks to be a major next step for laying out how gaming legislation will be implemented into Virginia law.

This legislation filed by Knight does specifically point towards making sure citizens across Virginia get a chance to vote on allowing gaming in their cities, towns and localities.

Since the US Supreme Court struck down the 1992 federal law that made it illegal to gamble on sports outside select states that were grandfathered in, many states have placed or have started, legislation that looks to enhance gaming rights of its citizens.

Learn more about the bill pre-filed by Del. Knight here.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.