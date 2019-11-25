Portsmouth detectives trying to identify robbery suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the early morning robbery of a local convenience store.

On Monday, November 25, around 2:37 a.m. officials received a call from the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 3500 Deep Creek Boulevard, for a robbery that had just occurred.

According to detectives, two suspects entered the business, displayed handguns, and ordered the employee to open the register. The employee complied with the suspects’ demands and the suspects fled the business in an unknown direction. No one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is a black male standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and a black doo-rag. The second suspect is also a black male who is also 5’6” to 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up and blue jeans, police say.

If you recognize the suspects pictured in the surveillance photographs you are urged to call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.