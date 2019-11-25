Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured by gunshots in Hertford County

Posted 12:24 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, November 25, 2019

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Deputies are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured by gunshot on Saturday.

Reginald Dwight James

Around 1:28 p.m., the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Newsome Groove Road, Ahoskie.

Upon deputies arrival, they discovered a man laying in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Kent Stewart Sessoms of Ahoskie. Kent was transported to Vidant Hospital and then to Vidant Pitt County Hospital where he later died.

Deputies say there was also a female victim, Beryl Sessoms James, who was shot as well. She suffered minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Reginald Dwight James of Ahoskie. The suspect was the ex-husband of Beryl Sessoms James and the ex-brother in law of the deceased victim Kent Sessoms.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident behind his residence. The Investigation is still ongoing and the initial charges will be one count of first degree murder, and one count of first degree attempted murder.

Reginald Dwight James is being held in the Hertford County Detention Center without bond.

Google Map for coordinates 36.288144 by -76.945519.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.