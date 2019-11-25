Police investigate 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a robbery that happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at a 7-Eleven in the city.

According to Hampton Police, the suspected robber entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After received the money from a store clerk, the suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a mask.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

