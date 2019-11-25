Norfolk high school students exposed to pepper spray after fight

NORFOLK, Va. – Several students at Granby High School were exposed to pepper spray during a fight, a spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools told News 3 Monday.

The fight happened in the hallway around 12 p.m. The school’s security officer used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Several student bystanders were exposed to the pepper spray, the spokesperson said. One of the students who was exposed required medical attention and was taken to DePaul Medical Center to be treated. The school nurse treated two other bystanders at the school, and their parents were called to pick them up.

Later Monday afternoon, the principal of Granby High sent a letter and made a phone call to parents to alert them of the incident.

The spokesperson said pepper spray is used only as a last resort in these situations.

The student who was admitted to DePaul has since been released.

