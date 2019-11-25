Most-googled Thanksgiving recipe in Virginia & North Carolina

It’s that wonderful time of year again! SatelliteInternet.com wanted to know what people across the nation will be making for Thanksgiving.
Using data from Google Trends, they took 20 of the most popular Thanksgiving foods, went state by state to find their search trends for the month of November, and came up with a winner for all fifty states and Washington, DC.
In Virginia and North Carolina, the most googled Thanksgiving recipe is for mac & cheese!
Here’s a list of each state and their most-googled treat:
|State
|Recipe
|Alabama
|Sweet potato casserole
|Alaska
|Candied yams
|Arizona
|Mashed potatoes
|Arkansas
|Pecan pie
|California
|Mashed potatoes
|Colorado
|Green bean casserole
|Connecticut
|Mashed sweet potatoes
|Delaware
|Mac and cheese
|District of Columbia
|Mac and cheese
|Florida
|Sweet potato casserole
|Georgia
|Honey baked ham
|Hawaii
|Roast turkey
|Idaho
|Jell-O
|Illinois
|Mashed potatoes
|Indiana
|Jell-O
|Iowa
|Jell-O
|Kansas
|Green bean casserole
|Kentucky
|Sweet potato casserole
|Louisiana
|Cornbread dressing
|Maine
|Cranberry sauce
|Maryland
|Mac and cheese
|Massachusetts
|Roast turkey
|Michigan
|Jell-O
|Minnesota
|Mashed potatoes
|Mississippi
|Sweet potato casserole
|Missouri
|Green bean casserole
|Montana
|Green bean casserole
|Nebraska
|Jell-O
|Nevada
|Green bean casserole
|New Hampshire
|Mashed potatoes
|New Jersey
|Mashed potatoes
|New Mexico
|Green bean casserole
|New York
|Mac and cheese
|North Carolina
|Mac and cheese
|North Dakota
|Mashed potatoes
|Ohio
|Jell-O
|Oklahoma
|Pecan pie
|Oregon
|Gravy
|Pennsylvania
|Roast turkey
|Rhode Island
|Roast turkey
|South Carolina
|Mac and cheese
|South Dakota
|Mashed potatoes
|Tennessee
|Sweet potato casserole
|Texas
|Pecan pie
|Utah
|Jell-O
|Vermont
|Cranberry sauce
|Virginia
|Mac and cheese
|Washington
|Mashed potatoes
|West Virginia
|Jello
|Wisconsin
|Green bean casserole
|Wyoming
|Sausage gravy