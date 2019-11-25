Most-googled Thanksgiving recipe in Virginia & North Carolina

It’s that wonderful time of year again! SatelliteInternet.com wanted to know what people across the nation will be making for Thanksgiving.

Using data from Google Trends, they took 20 of the most popular Thanksgiving foods, went state by state to find their search trends for the month of November, and came up with a winner for all fifty states and Washington, DC.

In Virginia and North Carolina, the most googled Thanksgiving recipe is for mac & cheese!

Click here for full holiday coverage and local events.

Here’s a list of each state and their most-googled treat: