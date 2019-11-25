Most-googled Thanksgiving recipe in Virginia & North Carolina

Posted 11:28 am, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, November 25, 2019

It’s that wonderful time of year again! SatelliteInternet.com wanted to know what people across the nation will be making for Thanksgiving.

Using data from Google Trends, they took 20 of the most popular Thanksgiving foods, went state by state to find their search trends for the month of November, and came up with a winner for all fifty states and Washington, DC.

In Virginia and North Carolina, the most googled Thanksgiving recipe is for mac & cheese!

Here’s a list of each state and their most-googled treat:

State Recipe
Alabama Sweet potato casserole
Alaska Candied yams
Arizona Mashed potatoes
Arkansas Pecan pie
California Mashed potatoes
Colorado Green bean casserole
Connecticut Mashed sweet potatoes
Delaware Mac and cheese
District of Columbia Mac and cheese
Florida Sweet potato casserole
Georgia Honey baked ham
Hawaii Roast turkey
Idaho Jell-O
Illinois Mashed potatoes
Indiana Jell-O
Iowa Jell-O
Kansas Green bean casserole
Kentucky Sweet potato casserole
Louisiana Cornbread dressing
Maine Cranberry sauce
Maryland Mac and cheese
Massachusetts Roast turkey
Michigan Jell-O
Minnesota Mashed potatoes
Mississippi Sweet potato casserole
Missouri Green bean casserole
Montana Green bean casserole
Nebraska Jell-O
Nevada Green bean casserole
New Hampshire Mashed potatoes
New Jersey Mashed potatoes
New Mexico Green bean casserole
New York Mac and cheese
North Carolina Mac and cheese
North Dakota Mashed potatoes
Ohio Jell-O
Oklahoma Pecan pie
Oregon Gravy
Pennsylvania Roast turkey
Rhode Island Roast turkey
South Carolina Mac and cheese
South Dakota Mashed potatoes
Tennessee Sweet potato casserole
Texas Pecan pie
Utah Jell-O
Vermont Cranberry sauce
Virginia Mac and cheese
Washington Mashed potatoes
West Virginia Jello
Wisconsin Green bean casserole
Wyoming Sausage gravy
