Morris Meat Packing recalls over 250 tons of pork that was never inspected

Morris Meat Packing is recalling over half a million pounds of pork products because they were never inspected by the government, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after the agency heard from an anonymous tipster that the Maywood, Illinois-based company was selling products without the benefit of federal inspection, the FSIS said in a statement.

The raw, intact pork pieces were produced on Saturdays over the course of a nearly two-year period, from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Frank Masellis, President of Morris Meat Packing, at (708) 865-8566.

Product Number Product Name:

00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin

00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin

00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin

00004 Fresh Pork Loin

00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs

00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin

00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin

00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham

00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts

00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt

00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim

00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin

00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin

00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders

00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders

00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies

00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin

00018 Fresh Pork Bacon

00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin

00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs

00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head

00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head

00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings

00024 Fresh Pork Feet

00025 Fresh Pork Hocks

00026 Fresh Pork High Feet

00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones

00028 Fresh Pork Liver

00030 Fresh Pork Heart

00031 Fresh Pork Kidney

00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads

00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue

00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin

00035 Fresh Pork Snout

00036 Fresh Pork Inside Fat

00037 Fresh Pork Tail Fresh

00038 Fresh Pork Ears

00039 Fresh Pork Ham Skins

00040 Fresh Pork Loin Skin

00041 Fresh Pork Fresh Skin

No Fat 00042 Fresh Pork Back Fat

00043 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin Off

00044 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin On

00045 Fresh Pork Hocks and Feet

00046 Fresh Pork Jowls Skin On

00047 Fresh Pork Pork Spleen

00048 Fresh Pork Chops

00049 Fresh Pork Ham Bone

00050 Boneless Loin

Labels can be viewed at this link.