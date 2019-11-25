× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny start to the holiday week… Grab your coat this morning, most of us are in the 30s with freezing temperatures inland. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs near 60, jut above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will continue for the first half of Tuesday with clouds building in by the afternoon to evening. Highs will climb to the mid 60s tomorrow.

We are tracking a cold front that could bring us rain for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Don’t expect a lot of rain, but still enough to make for a soggy drive. Highs will return to the mid-upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 40. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

