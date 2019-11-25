× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70 and the return of showers

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A pleasant start to the holiday week… After a beautifully sunny Monday, skies will stay clear overnight with chilly lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunshine will continue for the first half of Tuesday with clouds building in by the afternoon to evening. Highs will climb to the mid 60s tomorrow.

We are tracking a cold front that could bring us rain for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Don’t expect a lot of rain, but still enough to make for a soggy drive. Highs will return to the mid-upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be cooler, sunny, and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Thursday. It will feel cooler with strong winds, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 40. Winds: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tuesday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

